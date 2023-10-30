The Saudi Exchange has announced plans to launch the single stock options (SSOs) contracts, the third derivatives product to be introduced in the bourse.

SSOs are contracts that give the owner the right but not the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at an agreed-upon price and date.

According to Saudi bourse, these SSOs contracts will be available to trade on November 27, thus enabling local and international investors to hedge and manage portfolio risks effectively.

SSOs contracts will be cleared and settled by the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa) in line with international best practices.

SSOs contracts are standard options contracts with an individual stock as its underlying asset.

Four underlying assets have been selected from the largest and most liquid companies listed on the Saudi Exchange which are: Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank, STC, and Sabic.

In the futures, the Saudi Exchange will expand its suite of SSOs contracts to include additional companies.

The Saudi Exchange will launch physically settled American options, which are a type of financial contracts that require the actual delivery of the underlying asset that can be exercised at any time prior to expiration.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO Mohammed Al Rumaih said: "The launch of SSOs, the third derivatives product, reinforces our efforts to providing investors with diversified investment opportunities and tools to manage risk effectively, while increasing market liquidity."

"The Saudi Exchange continues to explore the introduction of new products and services to the Saudi capital market in line with efforts to align it with international best standards," he added.

The Saudi Exchange launched the Derivatives Market in 2020, and has since introduced three derivatives products, including MT30 Index Futures (SF30), Single Stock Futures, and now Single Stock Options.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).