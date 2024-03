Riyadh – The board of Astra Industrial Group has proposed the distribution of SAR 200 million in cash dividends for 2023.

The recommended dividends are equivalent to SAR 2.50 per share, to be paid to 80 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

The net profit of Astra Industrial rose to SAR 475.32 million in 2023 from SAR 474.31 million in 2022.

