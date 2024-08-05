Riyadh – Alkhaleej Training and Education Company logged net profits standing at SAR 68.31 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, higher by 1,592% than SAR 4.03 million in H1-23.

The revenues amounted to SAR 539.45 million as of 30 June 2024, an annual jump of 28.38% from SAR 420.18 million, according to the initial financial results.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.05 in H1-24 from SAR 0.06 in H1-23.

Financials for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the Tadawul-listed firm recorded 966.60% lower net profits at SAR 3.29 million, compared to SAR 315,297 in Q2-23.

Revenues witnessed a 24.12% year-on-year (YoY) hike to SAR 262.97 million in the April- June 2024 period, versus SAR 211.85 million.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the profits in Q2-24 dropped by 94.93% from SAR 65.02 million in Q1-24, while the revenues fell by 4.88% from SAR 276.48 million.

Accumulated Losses

Alkhaleej Training reported accumulated losses valued at SAR 35.36 million as of 30 June 2024, representing 5.44% of the share capital.

