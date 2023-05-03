Riyadh – Alinma Bank achieved net profits amounting to SAR 969.90 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, up 17.61% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 824.70 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.46 in Q1-23, higher than SAR 0.41 in Q1-22, according to the interim financial results.

During the first three months (3M) of 2023, the clients’ deposits reached SAR 159.94 billion, an annual jump of 24.93% from SAR 128.03 billion.

The assets climbed by 19.07% YoY to SAR 213.74 billion in Q1-23 from SAR 179.51 billion, while the investments widened by 10.71% YoY to SAR 39.88 billion from SAR 36.02 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits increased by 12.74% from SAR 860.30 million in Q4-22.

Meanwhile, Alinma Bank will disburse cash dividends after Zakat valued at SAR 996.09 million for the second half (H2) of 2022 on 11 May 2023.

Last year, the Saudi lender posted a 32.84% leap in net profit to SAR 3.59 billion, compared to SAR 2.70 billion as of 31 December 2021.

