Riyadh – Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtain Company (Al Babtain Food) will start listing and trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Tuesday, 18 October.

Tadawul pointed out that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

Under the symbol 9549, the Saudi company will list 544,000 ordinary shares, accounting for 16% of its issued share capital.

Earlier this month, Al Babtain Food set the final price of Nomu offering at SAR 77 per share.

On 15 November 2021, Tadawul passed the company’s request to trade on Nomu, while the Capital Market Authority (CMA) granted its approval last June.

