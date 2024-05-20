The board of SAL Saudi Logistics Services Company decided to pay cash dividends amounting to SAR 140.80 million for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

The company will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.76 per share for 80 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The distribution date will be within 15 working days from the eligibility date of 26 May 2024.

Meanwhile, the board members approved the cash dividends, which represent 17.60% of the capital, on 19 May 2024.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, SAL posted 99.764% higher net profits at SAR 208.446 million, compared to SAR 104.34 million in Q1-23.

