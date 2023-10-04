Riyadh – Riyadh Cables Group Company decided to pay out cash dividends amounting to SAR 149.97 million, representing 10% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

A dividend of SAR 1 per share will be distributed among 149.97 million eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

The board members of Riyadh Cables greenlighted the H1-23 dividends during their meeting that was held on 3 October 2023.

The eligibility date for the dividends will be 16 October, while the distribution process will take place within 15 working days from the due date.

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, the listed company logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 251.83 million, an annual hike of 64.22% from SAR 153.35 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).