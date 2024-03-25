Response Plus Holding PJSC, the largest pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, announced that its net profit for the period ending December 31, 2023 surged 68 per cent to Dh49.39 million, compared to Dh29.31 million recorded in the previous year.

The group’s revenue increased to Dh345.36 million as of December 31, 2023 against Dh320.86 million a year before. Equity increased to Dh230.04 million during the period from Dh222.9 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to Dh0.25 in 2023 from Dh0.15 a year before.

Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said: “The robust performance of Response Plus Holding during 2023 demonstrates the success of our diversified operations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and around the region. We are confident of delivering on our solid foundation in the years to come, and accelerate our growth trajectory by deepening our expertise across pre-hospital care and emergency medical services. This year’s dynamic growth positions us to drive future expansion across new markets in the region and beyond.”

Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “The Group’s strong performance during 2023 is a testament to our commitment to excellence across our operations, as well as our strategy to develop new strategic partnerships in the region and beyond. We are looking at expanding our services into different business verticals in pre-hospital care, and focusing on operational synergies and cost efficiencies. We are well positioned for a strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the vision of our leadership and board, supported by our team’s expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and India. The group includes other subsidiaries such as OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Center.

During 2023, Response Plus Holding expanded its geographical presence in the region through Response Plus Medical Complex (RPMC) in Dammam, Saudi Arabia – the first specialised private occupational healthcare centre in the kingdom. During the year, RPM Projects won contracts for 100 site clinics. The group also achieved its Emiratisation targets and received JCI accreditation for ambulatory care services at Adnoc site clinics during 2023.

Earlier this year, Response Plus Holding announced the strategic acquisition of UK-headquartered Prometheus Medical, a leading healthcare training and consultancy services company.

