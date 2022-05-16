Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Raya Contact Center increased to EGP 6.61 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, compared to EGP 2.04 million in the year-ago period.

The company generated revenues of EGP 252.17 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, up from EGP 182.86 million in the same period of 2021, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

As for the standalone businesses, the company has achieved net profits of EGP 1.95 million in Q1-22, against net losses of EGP 6.19 million in Q1-21.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the consolidated net profits of Raya Contact Center decreased by 53.7% to EGP 23.74 million, compared to EGP 36.48 million in 2020.

