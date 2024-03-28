Abu Dhabi – The general assembly meeting of RAK Ceramics approved cash dividends amounting to AED 99.37 million, equivalent to 10 fils per share, for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The UAE-based company highlighted that the full-year dividends stand at AED 198.74 million, representing 20 fils per share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The shareholders greenlighted the board’s dividends proposal on 26 March 2024.

Last year, RAK Ceramics recorded a 5.70% lower net profit at AED 320.85 million, compared to AED 340.10 million in 2022.

Revenues declined by 1.70% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 3.45 billion in 2023 from AED 3.51 billion.

