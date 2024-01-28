The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 38.47 points, or 0.37%, at the beginning of trading on Sunday, reaching 10,386 points compared to Thursday's closing.

The QSE general index was supported by a rise in most sectors: Telecoms by 0.62%; Industrials by 0.53%; Banks and Financial Services by 0.38%; Real Estate by 0.36%; and Transportations by 0.33%. In contrast, the performance was negative for the Insurance sector by 0.26% and the Consumer Goods and Services sector by 0.02%.

At around 10:00 am, QSE recorded 2503 transactions worth QR 63.855 million, distributed among 21.674 million shares.

