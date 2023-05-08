The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining as much as 33 points to inch towards the 10,700 levels.

The insurance, real estate and banking counters witnessed higher than average demand as the 20-stock Qatar Index shot up 0.31% to 10,673.01 points.

The market, which was skewed towards movers, nevertheless retreated from an intraday high of 10,706 points.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses narrowed to mere 0.08%.

The foreign individuals were also seen bullish in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.06bn or 0.33% to QR624.7bn, mainly on account of midcap segments.

The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main market, which saw a total of 0.15mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.56mn changed hands across 22 deals.

The domestic institutions’ weakened net selling had its influence in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.31%, the All Share Index by 0.55% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.21% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The insurance sector index tanked 3.79%, real estate (1.5%), banks and financial services (1.02%) and consumer goods and services (0.66%); while telecom declined 1.05%, transport (0.59%) and industrials (0.46%).

More than 54% of the traded constituents in the main market extended gains with major movers being Qatari German Medical Devices, Qatar Insurance, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing, Al Khaleej Takaful, Estithmar Holding, Qatar Islamic Bank, QNB, Mekdam Holding, Gulf International Services, Barwa and Mazaya Qatar.

Nevertheless, Doha Insurance, Baladna, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Ooredoo, Qamco and Milaha were among the losers in the main market. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR4.64mn compared with net sellers of QR9.38mn on May 4.

The foreign individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR2.79mn against net profit takers of QR5.03mn last Thursday.

The Arab funds turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.092mn compared with no major net exposure the previous day.

The local retail investors’ net profit booking declined substantially to QR33.95mn against QR62.61mn on May 4.

The domestic institutions’ net selling decreased considerably to QR44.98mn compared to QR66.74mn last Thursday.

The Gulf retail investors’ net profit booking weakened perceptibly to QR4.17mn against QR6.05mn the previous day.

However, the Arab individuals’ net selling increased marginally to QR0.93mn compared to QR0.33mn on May 4.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying weakened noticeably to QR76.59mn against QR1501.9mn last Thursday.

The main market saw a 10% contraction in trade volumes to 244.85mn shares, 20% in value to QR534.24mn and 40% in deals to 14,557.

