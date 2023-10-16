Qatar - Nakilat, a global shipping and maritime leader with one of the world's largest LNG fleet, has posted a net profit of QR1.19 billion ($327 million) for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, an increase of 4.8% compared to Q3 2022.

Profits from LNG transportation and shipyards have surged by an impressive 16.9%, reflecting Nakilat's commitment to effective cost management and strategic initiatives that contribute to the company's continued prosperity.

This increase underscores Nakilat's continued success and its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Building upon its recognition as one of the Top 100 Listed Companies in the Middle East for 2023, Nakilat remains dedicated to the values of teamwork, collaboration, and customer centricity, setting new benchmarks in the energy transportation and maritime services industry.

JV companies perform well

Nakilat's dedication to collaboration and partnership is further exemplified by the outstanding performance of its joint venture companies.

Eng Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, said: "Nakilat's steadfast commitment to teamwork, collaboration, and customer-centricity has once again yielded an upward trend in results. As the global demand for clean energy shipping capacities continues to rise, Nakilat remains fully committed to meeting the long-term requirements for secure and reliable energy transportation solutions, through remaining agile and proactive in addressing emerging challenges and opportunities worldwide."

Nakilat continues to maintain its position as a global leader in the shipping and maritime industry, prioritising the highest standards of health, safety, and environmental sustainability practices.

