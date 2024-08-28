Qatar - Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had cast a shadow over positive influence of the US rate cut hopes that the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday settled 34 points lower, even as movers outnumbered shakers.



The foreign institutions were seen net profit takers as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.33% to 10,188.57 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,229 points.



The industry and transport counters witnessed higher than average selling pressure in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened to 5.93%.



The local retail investors continued to be net sellers but with lower intensity in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR1.47bn or 0.25% to QR590.87bn on the back of mid and small cap segments.



The Arab individuals turned bullish in the main market, which saw 0.05mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.12mn trade across 10 deals.



The Gulf institutions were seen net buyers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The domestic funds turned net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.



The Total Return Index shed 0.33%, the All Share Index by 0.25% and the All Islamic Index by 0.04% in the main market.



The industrials sector index shrank 0.67%, transport (0.36%), banks and financial services (0.33%) and consumer goods and services (0.04%); while real estate gained 1.11%, telecom (0.75%) and insurance (0.52%).



Major losers in the main market included Al Faleh Educational Holding, Mazaya Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatar Electricity and Water, Industries Qatar and Nakilat. In the junior bourse, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.



Nevertheless, more than 53% of the traded constituents extended gains with major movers being Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, QLM, Lesha Bank, Widam Food, Qatar German Medical Devices, Qamco, Al Khaleej Takaful, Barwa, United Development Company and Gulf Warehousing.



The foreign institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR11.73mn compared with net buyers of QR48.92mn on August 26.



However, the Arab retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR8.73mn against net sellers of QR1.96mn on Monday.



The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR5.11mn compared with net sellers of QR7.94mn the previous day.



The domestic funds were net buyers to the extent of QR4.43mn against net profit takers of QR2.93mn on August 26.



The foreign individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR2.58mn compared with net sellers of QR4.03mn on Monday.



The Gulf retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR0.23mn against net profit takers of QR1.63mn the previous day.



The Qatari individual investors’ net buying weakened substantially to QR9.34mn compared to QR30.42mn on August 26.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fifth straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market were down 3% to 179.09mn shares, while value rose 6% to QR382.73mn and transactions by 5% to 15,814.



The venture market saw 37% surge in trade volumes to 1.47mn equities and 32% in value to QR3.31mn but on 7% contraction in deals to 126.

