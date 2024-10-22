Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed relatively unchanged on Monday to settle at 10,607.09.

The 0.08-percent decline was observed in 13,506 deals with a trading volume of 144,783,103 at QAR 339,253,44.645.

Stocks of 21 companies ended higher in the session that saw 27 companies dip and three maintain their previous closing.

The market capitalization was QAR 623,670,291,513.56 versus QAR 623,476,357,714.24 in the previous session.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

