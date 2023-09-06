Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange Tuesday lost 65 points and its key index fell below 10,100 levels, reflecting the concerns in the global market over weak services sector in China and lower oil prices.

The transport, insurance, banking and real estate sectors witnessed higher than average selling pressure as the 20-stock Qatar Index shed 0.64% to 10,066.31 points.

The Gulf institutions were seen increasingly into net profit booking in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 5.76%.

As much as 80% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR4.51bn or 0.75% to QR593.68bn with midcap segments losing the most.

The foreign institutions’ weakened net buying had its influence in the main market, which had touched an intraday low of 10,116 points.

However, the local retail investors were increasingly net buyers in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.02mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.16mn changed hands across 13 deals.

The domestic institutions were also increasingly bullish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shed 0.64%, All Share Index by 0.81% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.41% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the rise.

The transport sector index tanked 2.02%, insurance (1.99%), banks and financial services (1.16%), realty (1.08%), consumer goods and services (0.35%) and telecom (0.1%); while industrials gained 0.32%.

Major shakers in the main market included Doha Bank, Qatar Insurance, Nakilat, Meeza, Qatar Oman Investment, Masraf Al Rayan, QNB, Dlala, Qatari German Medical Devices, Baladna, Estithmar Holding, Ezdan, Barwa and Gulf Warehousing. In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Salam International Investment, Al Khaleej Takaful, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Electricity and Water, and Industries Qatar were among the gainers in the main bourse.

The Gulf institutions’ net profit booking increased significantly to QR47.3mn compared to QR25.96mn on September 4.

The foreign institutions’ net buying declined perceptibly to QR3.73mn against QR6.27mn the previous day.

However, the local individuals’ net buying grew noticeably to QR26.49mn compared to QR25.5mn on Monday.

The domestic institutions’ net buying strengthened substantially to QR12.98mn against QR4.28mn on September 4.

The Gulf retail investors’ net buying expanded markedly to QR2.61mn compared to QR1.41mn the previous day.

The foreign individual investors’ net buying increased notably to QR1.6mn against QR0.76mn on Monday.

The Arab retail investors’ net profit booking shrank considerably to QR0.11mn compared to QR10.25mn on September 4.

The Arab institutions continued to have no major net exposure for the fifth consecutive session.

Trade volumes in the main market zoomed 60% to 234.75mn shares, value by 20% to QR528.04mn and deals by 2% to 18,910.

The venture market saw a 64% plunge in trade volumes to 0.94mn equities, 64% in value to QR1.97mn and 65% in transactions to 172.

