The Qatar Stock Exchange Sunday saw its key index gain mere eight points although about 67% of the traded constituents extended gains to investors.

Six of the seven sectors experienced buying interests as the 20-stock Qatar Index settled 0.07% higher at 10,651.45 points.

The market, which was rather skewed towards movers, had touched an intraday high 10,666 points.

The Arab retail investors were seen net buyers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 0.28%.

The Gulf individuals turned bullish, albeit at lower levels, in the main bourse, whose capitalisation grew QR1.58bn or 0.25% to QR630.18bn, mainly on account of small and microcap segments.

The foreign institutions and individuals were also seen net buyers in the main market, which saw a total of 0.5mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR1.24mn changed hands across 16 deals.

The Gulf institutions continued to be net buyers but with lesser intensity in the main bourse, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen gaining faster than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index grew 0.43%, All Share Index by 0.21% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.43% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover fell amidst higher volumes.

The real estate sector index shot up 1.65%, consumer goods and services (0.67%), transport (0.51%), industrials (0.36%), insurance (0.34%) and banks and financial services (0.11%); while telecom shrank 1.76%.

Major gainers in the main market included Widam Food, Mazaya Qatar, Salam International Investment, Qatar Oman Investment, Dlala, Lesha Bank, Alijarah Holding, Qatari German Medical Devices, Baladna, Estithmar Holding and Ezdan.

Nevertheless, Ooredoo, Al Meera, Doha Bank, Woqod, Nakilat and Industries Qatar were among the losers in the main market.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR6.25mn compared with net sellers of QR0.12mn on May 18.

The Gulf retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR2.36mn against net sellers of QR0.58mn last Thursday.

The foreign funds turned net buyers to the tune of QR1.41mn compared with net sellers of QR31.3mn the previous trading day.

The foreign individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR1.12mn against net profit takers of QR6.4mn on May 18.

The Arab institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR0.1mn compared with no major net exposure last Thursday.

The Qatari individuals’ net selling decreased substantially to QR17.65mn against QR41.05mn the previous trading day.

However, the domestic funds were net sellers to the extent of QR0.06mn compared with net buyers of QR17.97mn on May 18.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying decreased considerably to QR6.49mn against QR61.49mn last Thursday.

The main market saw a 56% increase in trade volumes to 437.68mn shares but value fell less than 1% to QR716.54mn and deals by 25% to 17,464.

