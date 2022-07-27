Qatar - Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC), Qatar’s leading logistics and supply chain solutions provider, has reported a net profit of QR114.8 million ($31.53 milion), for the six-month (H1) period ending on June 30, 2022.

The company also achieved total revenues of QR719 million for the same period, while Earnings Per Share stood at 0.20 Qatari Riyal for the 6-month-period ending June 30, 2022.

“2022 has started on a solid footing and with the much-awaited FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 approaching, GWC is geared up to offer unparalleled logistics services and redefine global industry benchmarks,” said Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassem Bin Jabor Al-Thani, Chairman, GWC.

Client satisfaction and loyalty

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, GWC, remarked that client satisfaction and loyalty will always remain their top priority, and GWC will continue to strive to offer the best, most innovative and cost-effective services to its customers.

“GWC takes pride in setting industry standards, not only in Qatar, but also in the regional logistics arena. We not only believe in giving our best to our clients but also in giving back to the community and playing a role in the nation’s socio-economic development.”

To showcase the hard work and planning that goes in providing logistics services spanning various sectors including cold chain, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, fine art, and mega events such as the FIFA World Cup, GWC has partnered with CNN International Commercial on a multi-platform campaign across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA, titled “Life, Delivered”.

H&S award

The company was also awarded by the Ministry of Labour, for its continuous focus on safeguarding the health and safety of its employees, at the Occupational Safety and Health Conference held earlier in May.

In June 2022, GWC signed an agreement with Ponticelli Frères Group, for handling the freight forwarding, customs brokerage and transport for Ponticelli in Qatar for a period of three years.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).