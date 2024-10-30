Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance company profits surged by 282.62 percent in the first nine months of 2024, reaching around QR45.976m, compared to QR12.014m for the same period in 2023.

The financial statements issued by the company, and published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website yesterday, showed an increase in earnings per share of QR0.053 in the period ending on September 30, compared to QR0.014 for the same period of 2023.

Al Meera Consumer Goods company also achieved a 3.5 percent increase in net profits for the period ending on September 30, reaching QR119.203m, compared to net profits of QR115.172m for the same period in 2023.

The financial statements issued by the company indicated an increase in earnings per share of QR0.58 in the past nine months of 2024, compared to QR0.56 for the same period of 2023.

