The net profits after tax attributable to the owners of Jarir Marketing Company (Jarir Bookstores) increased by 7.72% to SAR 1.4 billion in 2025 from SAR 974 million in 2024.

The net sales amounted to SAR 11.36 billion last year, up 7.02% from SAR 10.61 billion at the end of December 2024, according to the financial statements.

Likewise, the earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.90 in 2025 from SAR 0.80 a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the group posted 12.53% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 309.80 million, compared to SAR 275.30 million.

The revenues witnessed an annual growth of 13.90% to SAR 3.19 billion in Q4-25, versus SAR 2.80 billion.

Quarterly, the Q4-25 earnings declined by 4.64% from SAR 324.90 million in Q3-25, whereas the revenues grew by 9.25% from SAR 2.92 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2026 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).