Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) went up by the end of this week’s trading to reach 10,741 points, gaining 101.920 points compared to the last week’s closing, with a growth rate of 0.960 percent, supported by the insurance and real estates sector.

Financial analyst Youcef Bouhlaika described QSE’s cohesion as good, especially as it maintained levels higher than 10,500 points. He expected the general index to continue that performance during the next week, especially after achieving positive performance for the second consecutive week.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Bouhlaika said that the increase in the trading value during the current week reflects the extent of demand for purchases of Qatari shares and the confidence in the achieved results of the listed companies.

The financial analyst pointed out that the current week recorded an intense turnout by foreign portfolios compared to local portfolios. He noted that next week will see the injection of more liquidity as a result of the quarterly review of the MSCI Qatar index.

