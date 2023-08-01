Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange Monday was on a roller-coaster drive to finally settle mere nine points higher despite strong buying support from foreign institutions.

A higher than average demand was visible in the counters of banking, transport, consumer goods and telecom as the 20-stock Qatar Index edged up 0.08% to 10,962.95 points.

The local retail investors’ weakened net selling pressure had its marginal influence in the main market, which saw the index touch an intraday low of 10,913 points.

However, more than 53% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose year-to-date gains improved to 2.64%.

The domestic institutions were increasingly into net selling in the main market, whose capitalisation was down QR0.75bn or 0.12% to QR642bn with microcap cap segments losing the most.

The Arab retail investors were seen bearish in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.11mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.39mn changed hands across 23 deals.

The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index declined vis-à-vis marginal gains in the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index was up 0.08% and All Share Index by 0.09%, while Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) was down 0.03% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover grew amidst lower volumes.

The banks and financial services sector index gained 0.75%, transport (0.56%), consumer goods and services (0.47%) and telecom (0.4%); while industrials shrank 1.68%, real estate 0.46% and insurance 0.31%.

Major movers in the main market included Qatar Islamic Bank, United Development Company, QLM, Woqod, Baladna, Doha Bank and Milaha. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatar Oman Investment, Industries Qatar, Inma Holding, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Zad Holding, Masraf Al Rayan, Widam Food, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding, Barwa, Ezdan, Mazaya Qatar and Gulf Warehousing were among the shakers in the main market. In the juniour bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased significantly to QR75.3mn compared to QR26.45mn on July 30.

The local retail investors’ net profit booking weakened noticeably to QR14mn against QR32.19mn the previous day.

However, the domestic funds’ net selling strengthened substantially to QR34.15mn compared to QR17.4mn on Sunday.

The Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR20.57mn against net buyers of QR10.2mn on July 30.

The Gulf institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR3.27mn compared with net buyers of QR10.99mn the previous day.

The foreign retail investors turned net profit takers to the tune of QR2.33mn against net buyers of QR1.69mn on Sunday.

The Gulf individuals were net sellers to the extent of QR1.01mn compared with net buyers of QR0.25mn on July 30.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the second straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market shrank 3% to 191.95mn shares but value increased 35% to QR526.68mn and deals by 55% to 18,510.

The venture market saw trade volumes more than double to 2.09mn equities and value by also more than double to QR4.74mn on 76% surge in transactions to 235.

