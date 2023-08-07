Qatar - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) yesterday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining more than 22 points, on the back of buying interests, especially in the banks and consumer goods sectors.

The Gulf institutions were seen increasingly into net buying as the 20-stock Qatar Index was up 0.2% to 10,820.82 points.

The foreign individuals turned net buyers in the main market, which saw the index touch an intraday high of 10,840 points.

The foreign institutions were net bullish in the main bourse, whose year-to-date gains stood at 1.31%.

However, more than 55% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main market, whose capitalisation shrank QR1.12bn or 0.18% to QR636.3bn with microcap segments losing the most.

The Arab retail investors turned net sellers in the main bourse, which saw a total of 16,713 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.04mn changed hands across nine deals. The domestic institutions were seen net profit takers in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen gaining faster than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index gained 0.2%, All Share Index by 0.03% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.28% in the main market, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decrease. The consumer goods and services sector index gained 0.47% and banks and financial services 0.31%; while transport declined 1.19%, insurance (0.95%), telecom (0.5%), realty (0.17%) and industrials (0.02%).

Major movers in the main market included Baladna, Beema, Qatar Islamic Bank, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing and Doha Insurance. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Qatar Cinema and Film Distribution, Lesha Bank, QLM and Ahlibank Qatar were among the losers in the main bourse. In the junior market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying increased markedly to QR12.39mn compared to QR10.92mn on August 3.

The foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR8.9mn against net sellers of QR42.82mn last Thursday.

The foreign retail investors were net buyers to the extent of QR2.72mn compared with net sellers of QR9.33mn the previous day.

However, the Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR9.16mn against net buyers of QR2.13mn on August 3.

The local retail investors were net profit takers to the extent of QR8.04mn compared with net buyers of QR28.32mn last Thursday.

The domestic funds turned net sellers to the tune of QR7.37mn against net buyers of QR9.17mn the previous day.

The Gulf individuals’ net buying weakened perceptibly to QR0.55mn compared to QR1.63mn on August 3.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure.

Trade volumes in the main market were down 6% to 114.59mn shares, value by 37% to QR247.38mn and deals by 47% to 8,657.

The venture market saw a 61% contraction in trade volumes to 0.4mn equities, 67% in value to QR0.77mn and 36% in transactions to 79.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).