Qatar - Damaan Islamic Insurance Company (Beema) reported a net profit of QR33,341,523 in the first half of 2023, a 4.48% increase from QR31,909,183 in the same period of the previous year.

The company's financial statements revealed that the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR0.167 as of June 30, 2023 versus EPS of QR0.160 for the same period in 2023.

