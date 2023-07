Qatar - Barwa Real Estate Company has reported a net profit of QR553mn in the first half of 2023 compared to QR537mn the same period of the previous year.

The earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR0.142 for the period ended June 30, 2023 against QR 0.138 year-ago period.

