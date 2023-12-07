ABU DHABI: PureHealth Holding PJSC, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, has confirmed robust interest in its Initial Public Offering (IPO), on the first day of the subscription period.

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth, said, “We have seen an overwhelmingly strong demand for the IPO as it is fully subscribed on the opening day. I am incredibly excited to see the strong interest from investors and overall positive reception.

"The IPO offers investors an attractive value proposition and the chance to be part of PureHealth’s journey, which is in itself a unique opportunity, we are on a strong growth trajectory with our recent international acquisitions and ambitious future plans, backed by the visionary leadership of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Following this initial response, we look forward to our listing date with ADX, a significant milestone for PureHealth.”

The Final Offer Price has been set at AED3.26, resulting in an Offering of 1.11 billion shares, which will represent 10 percent of the share capital of the Company, worth AED3.62 billion. The subscription period opened this morning and will close on 11th December 2023 for both Retail and Professional Tranches. The Company intends to list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX, on 20th December 2023.