Dr Soliman Abdel Kader Fakeeh Hospital Company (Fakeeh Care) registered an annual decline of 1.35% in net profits to SAR 192.63 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The 9M-25 results were compared with SAR 195.28 million in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) decreased to SAR 0.98 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 1 in 9M-24.

Revenues hit SAR 2.29 billion in 9M-25, signaling an 11.86% increase from SAR 2.04 billion in the same period last year.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the healthcare group posted 37.73% lower net profits at SAR 57.11 million, compared with SAR 91.72 million in Q3-24.

In the July-September 2025 period, the revenues hit SAR 778.26 million, marking an annual rise of 9.02% from SAR 713.82 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits fell by 16.21% from SAR 68.16 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues decreased by 4.13% compared to SAR 811.84 million.

In September 2025, Fakeeh Care obtained Sharia-compliant financing agreements worth a total of SAR 720 million from Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) and Saudi National Bank (SNB).

