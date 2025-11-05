Burjeel Holdings PLC (Burjeel or the Group) delivered record high revenue of AED1,422 million in Q3’25, an increase of 7.9%, underscoring the strength of its network, market positioning, and operational resilience. Top-line growth reflected robust patient footfall and an enhanced case mix, with strong contributions from high-value specialties.

According to financial results, revenue in 9M’25 rose 10.6% to AED 4,099 million, with total patient visits reaching 5.1 million, up 7.3%. This reflects deeper community reach and expanding market share, as the Group’s patient volumes continue to outpace regional population growth.

EBITDA increased 17.1% to AED320 million in Q3’25, with the margin expanding to 22.5% from 20.7% in Q3’24. The improvement was fully operational, supported by a higher share of complex and specialized medical services, enabled by disciplined cost management and stronger operating leverage across ramped-up and maturing assets. As a result, EBITDA rose 15.3% to AED807 million in 9M’25, with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.7% from 18.9% in 9M’24.

Net profit reached AED175 million in Q3’25, up 27.5%, with the net margin rising to 12.3% from 10.4% in Q3’24. The increase reflected operating leverage and slower growth in non-operating costs relative to revenue. For 9M’25, net profit rose 18.2% to AED362 million, with the net margin strengthening to 8.8%, showcasing sustained earnings momentum.

The Hospitals segment representing 88% of total Group revenue, grew 4.6% to AED 1,247 million in Q3’25 and 8.3% to AED 3,618 million in 9M’25, driven by rising patient footfall and a stronger case mix. Top contributors included Burjeel Medical City, Burjeel Specialty Hospital Sharjah, and Medeor Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, reflecting solid operational execution and sustained demand for complex care.

Hospitals EBITDA increased 20.1% in Q3’25 and 14.0% in 9M’25, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 25.8% in Q3’25 and 23.7% in 9M’25, supported by efficiency gains across inventory, workforce, and overhead costs.

Burjeel Medical City (BMC), the Group’s regional hub for complex and tertiary services, delivered revenue growth of 10.9% to AED 975 million in 9M’25, with Q3’25 revenue up 7.1%. BMC’s performance reflected a higher outpatient mix, rising oncology volumes, and the continued ramp-up of specialty units, driving a 19.4% increase in patient volumes in 9M’25.

BMC EBITDA surged 46.8% in Q3’25, reaching an all-time-high margin of 22.0%. For 9M’25, EBITDA rose 29.8%, with the margin expanding to 18.9%. The improvement was driven by scale efficiencies, disciplined cost control, and the continued ramp-up of super-specialty services.

The Medical Centres segment maintained strong momentum, with revenue rising 15.8% to AED 111 million in Q3’25 and 22.9% to AED 340 million in 9M’25, reflecting the ramp-up of more than 40 newly opened medical and physiotherapy centers across the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

John Sunil, Chief Executive Officer of Burjeel Holdings, said, “The third quarter marked a record performance for Burjeel Holdings, underscoring the strength of our network and a leading market position. Strategic investments in recent years have made the Group one of the region’s most resilient and trusted healthcare ecosystems, with a well-balanced brand portfolio and strong alignment with the UAE’s national vision."