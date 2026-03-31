Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices closed Monday’s trading session in the red zone, with market capitalization at EGP 3.198 billion.

The benchmark EGX30 index lost 2.62%, to close at 45,189.89 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) was down by 0.86% at 12,499.77 points, while the EGX100 index shed 1.22%, ending the session at 17,373.32 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, dropped by 2.19%, closing the session at 4,780.83 points. The EGX35-LV plunged 1.37% to 5,182.89 points.

Today’s trading saw 1.731 billion shares exchanged over 157,400 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 6.588 billion.

Retail investors seized 69.65% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 30.34% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 87.46% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.93% and 8.61%, respectively.

Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 213.309 million and EGP 616.309 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 829.618 million.