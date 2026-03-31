Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly reviewed the latest developments of TotalEnergies’ projects in Egypt during a meeting with the company’s CEO Patrick Pouyanné, according to a statement.

The talks came on the sidelines of the opening session of EGYPES, which kicked off under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Madbouly emphasized the government's keenness to reinforce cooperation with TotalEnergies to support Egypt’s strategy to become a regional hub for energy trading and distribution.

The government is working to diversify the energy mix, expand clean energy projects, activate the green hydrogen strategy, and expand the construction of electricity interconnection lines, he noted.

He also praised efforts aimed at attracting more investment in exploration and production activities, highlighting the state’s facilities and incentives offered to international partners.

Moreover, the discussions explored ways to accelerate the development of several regions across the country to increase natural gas production rates and meet growing domestic demand.

For his part, Pouyanné touched upon the expansion plans in the field of renewable energy, especially in the Benban Solar Park.

The CEO also reviewed areas of cooperation in the field of emissions reduction, particularly carbon capture and storage projects.