Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) issued treasury bonds (T-bonds) totaling EGP 48 billion over three offerings with a fixed rate on Monday, March 30th.

The first tranche stands at EGP 8 billion, holding a two-year tenor.

The second offering is valued at EGP 20 billion, with a tenor of three years.

Meanwhile, the third issue, worth EGP 10 billion, carries a five-year tenor.

With a tenor of 674 days until February 3rd, 2028, the CBE auctioned zero-coupon T-bonds at EGP 8 billion.

Moreover, the central bank offered a floating-rate T-bond worth EGP 2 billion, with a five-year term.