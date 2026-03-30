Derayah Financial topped financial market institutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in terms of total local and foreign trading values during 2025, with a total exceeding SR446 billion, according to data issued by the Capital Market Authority.

The company recorded approximately 298 billion Saudi riyals in foreign market trades and over 149 billion Saudi riyals in the local market, thereby securing the top position with a market share of 13% of total trades. This performance reflects the company's growth in foreign market activity and its continued expansion in providing brokerage services and access to local and global markets.

On this occasion, the CEO of Derayah Financial, Mohammed AlShammasi, explained that the company's leadership in total trading values during 2025 extends from customer trust in its platforms and services, embodying the effectiveness of its strategy in developing trading services, enhancing its technological infrastructure, and expanding access to diverse markets.

AlShammasi added: "Achieving this milestone confirms Derayah's leadership in financial brokerage activities in the Kingdom. We are committed to continuously developing our investment solutions and expanding our services in line with investors' aspirations in the Kingdom, focusing on delivering an advanced trading experience supported by the best technical and analytical tools. This enhances our ability to support clients and enable them to efficiently access investment opportunities in local and global markets."

Derayah Financial is expected to continue its leadership in the brokerage sector during 2026, driven by a set of strategic initiatives recently launched by the company to enhance the investor experience.

Among the most prominent is offering commission-free trading in the Saudi stock market, building on its successful experience in the U.S. market, which helps reduce costs and increase the platform's appeal.

The company has also strengthened its technical infrastructure by launching instant deposit services via Apple Pay and bank cards, and by providing a unified trading application for both the Saudi and American markets seamlessly.

Derayah Financial is considered one of the leading institutions specializing in financial services, brokerage, and investment fund management in the Kingdom. It possesses extensive financial expertise and well-developed investment strategies aimed at achieving optimal returns for investors, with effective risk management. It is distinguished by offering a unique trading experience and innovative investment solutions to its clients, making it one of the most preferred options for investors in the Saudi market.

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