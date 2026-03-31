Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers ​on ⁠Monday called for an ‌immediate ceasefire and an ​end to war in the Gulf ​and Middle East ​regions, urging peace talks to be held ⁠as soon as possible, Pakistan's foreign ministry and China's state news agency ​Xinhua ‌reported.

The diplomats ⁠also ⁠said the safety of waterways ​should be ensured ‌and that of ⁠ships and crews stranded in the waters within the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua said.

The countries made the appeal in a five-point initiative released ‌on Tuesday for restoring peace ⁠and stability in ​the region, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.

(Reporting by ​Shi Bu, ‌Xiuhao Chen and ⁠Ryan Woo, ​Ariba Shahid, Sakshi Dayal )