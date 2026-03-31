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Chinese and Pakistani foreign ministers on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to war in the Gulf and Middle East regions, urging peace talks to be held as soon as possible, Pakistan's foreign ministry and China's state news agency Xinhua reported.
The diplomats also said the safety of waterways should be ensured and that of ships and crews stranded in the waters within the Strait of Hormuz, Xinhua said.
The countries made the appeal in a five-point initiative released on Tuesday for restoring peace and stability in the region, Pakistan's foreign ministry said.
(Reporting by Shi Bu, Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo, Ariba Shahid, Sakshi Dayal )