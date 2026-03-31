Gourmet Egypt for Food Industries (GOUR) reported a 56.41% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits excluding non-interest in 2025, according to the financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on March 31st.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company stood at EGP 211.202 million last year, compared to EGP 135.031 million in 2024.

Sales hit EGP 2.877 billion, up from EGP 2.117 billion.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, the company recorded a net profit of EGP 185.691 million from January through December, climbing from EGP 106.886 million in 2024.

Gourmet was established in 2006 and operates in Egypt’s premium food retail sector through an integrated business model combining retail operations and food manufacturing via its wholly owned subsidiary, Gourmet Food Solutions (GFS).

\The company operates a network of strategically located stores, supported by e-commerce platforms and delivery services, with a strong focus on private-label products, targeting high-income consumer segments and underpinned by solid operational and financial performance that supports its growth and expansion strategy.

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