OPEC oil ​output plunged ​in March to its lowest level since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic ⁠in June 2020, a Reuters survey found, as the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and ​forced ‌export cuts.

Crude ⁠output by ⁠Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries members in ​March fell by ‌7.3 million barrels per ⁠day month-on-month to 21.57 million bpd, the survey showed, led by cuts in Kuwait, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Only two OPEC nations - Venezuela and Nigeria - raised output during the month, the survey found.

The ‌Reuters survey is based on flow ⁠data from financial group LSEG, ​information from other companies that track flows, such as Kpler, and information ​provided by ‌sources at oil companies, OPEC ⁠and consultants.

(Reporting by ​Alex Lawler Editing by Tomasz Janowski)