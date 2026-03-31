The Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) posted a 22.95% year-on-year (YoY) plunge in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in 2025 to EGP 298.464 million, versus EGP 387.366 million, a statement showed.

However, revenues jumped to EGP 4.096 billion last year from EGP 2.768 billion in the prior year.

Rameda’s standalone net profits after tax slipped to EGP 312.714 million in 2025, compared to EGP 373.237 million in 2024.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals. It operates three fully independent factories at its plant, including 20 production lines capable of producing a wide range of general medicinal forms, namely eye drops, solid dosage forms, syrups, blow-fill-seal, and lyophilized vials, among others.

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