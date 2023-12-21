ABU DHABI - PureHealth Holding's share price soared by more than 76% on its first day of trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) today, closing at AED5.74 The share's opening price was AED3.26, before hitting a high of AED6.00 during the trading session.

The company's market capitalisation also rose sharply, from AED36.22 billion at listing to AED63.77 billion at the end of the day. The shares attracted trading worth over AED218.7 million on its first day of trading, with 39.14 million shares changing hands in 6,418 transactions.

On December 1st, PureHealth Holding PJSC, the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East, today announced it was offering 1,111,111,111 (one billion one hundred eleven million one hundred eleven thousand one hundred and eleven) shares of the Company for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the First Market of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), representing 10 percent of the total share capital of the Company.