Arab Finance: Orascom Investment Holding’s (OIH) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose by 121.29% year-on-year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2023 to EGP 1.180 billion from EGP 533.534 million, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 18th.

Operating revenues reached EGP 167.088 million during H1 2024, up from EGP 76.956 million in H1 2023.

The company reported EGP 552.677 million in standalone profits in H1 2024, up from EGP 13.014 million.

OIH, formerly Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding, is an Egypt-based holding company engaged in the telecommunications sector.

It is mainly engaged in global systems for mobile communications, media and technology, cable, energy, financial, real estate, and entertainment businesses.

