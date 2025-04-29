Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session on a positive note, with the EGX30 increasing by 0.50% to 32,015.02 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, went up by 0.13% to 3,294.88 points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.36% at 9,320.23 points and by 0.38% at 12,750.9 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.315 billion through the exchange of 1.524 billion shares over 101,397 transactions, while market capitalization reached EGP 2.270 trillion.

Individuals controlled 74.01% of the total trading, while institutions represented 25.98%.

Egyptian investors equaled 87.5% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders made up 7.31% and 5.19%, respectively.

Both Egyptian and foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 256.758 million and EGP 39.286 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were sellers with EGP 296.045 million.

