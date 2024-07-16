Oman and Emirates Investment Holding reported a substantial growth in net profit for the second quarter of the year.

The Group’s total net earnings attributable to shareholders reached RO 746,210 ($1.9 million) for the period ended June 30, 2024.

The profit is up 212% from the RO 239,331 recorded in the same period last year, according to the preliminary financial results.

Total income of the group went up by 34% to RO 1.692 million, from RO 1.263 million a year earlier.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria) seban.scaria@lseg.com