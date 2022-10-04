Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Odin Investment & Development approved merging the company, as well as Emerald Development & Projects Management, Edge Development and Project Management, Emerald Real Estate Investment, and Odin for Investment and Real Estate Marketing in Egyptians for Housing and Development Co.

The merger is concluded as per the book value as of 31 December 2021 (Date of Merger), according to a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Following the merger, shares of the merging company will be distributed among shareholders of all the companies.

On Sunday, Emerald Real Estate approved its merger with Egyptians for Housing.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2022, Egyptians for Housing recorded a net profit of EGP 11.53 million, compared to EGP 14.38 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Source:Mubasher

