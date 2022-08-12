Riyadh – Nahdi Medical Company posted a 19.96% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 506 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, versus SAR 421.80 million.

Revenues totalled SAR 4.31 billion in January-June 2022, higher by 6.61% than SAR 4.05 billion in the year-ago period, according to the interim income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) edged up to SAR 3.89 in H1-22, compared to SAR 3.24 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Saudi firm recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 268.50 million, an annual hike of 18.39% from SAR 226.80 million.

Moreover, the Q2-22 revenues increased by 8.18% YoY to SAR 2.23 billion from SAR 2.07 billion.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, the net profits after Zakat and tax of Nahdi Medical amounted to SAR 237.50 million, a 21.79% rise from SAR 195 million in Q1-21.

