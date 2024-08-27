Naas Petrol Factory Company will debut on the Nomu parallel market of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, August 28.



The petroleum derivatives maker will trade its shares under the symbol 9609 and ISIN code SA164054M3H7.

The company produces mechanical and hydraulic oils, lubricants and distilled water for all types of engines, according to its website.



Last March, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company’s application to trade on the parallel market.



Saudi Arabia dominated the stock listings in the region during the second quarter of the year.



