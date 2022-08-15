Riyadh – Mouwasat Medical Services Company logged net profits after Zakat and tax of SAR 291.69 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, an annual growth of 1.09% from SAR 288.54 million.

Revenues increased by 6.03% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 1.12 billion during the January-June 2022 period, compared to SAR 1.06 billion, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) inched up to SAR 2.92 in H1-22, versus SAR 2.89 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the Saudi listed firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 141.48 million, up 0.09% from SAR 141.35 million in Q2-21.

Furthermore, the company’s revenues amounted to SAR 557.86 million in Q2-22, higher by 5.92% YoY than SAR 526.70 million.

In the first three months (3M) of 2022, Mouwasat generated SAR 150.21 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, a rise of 2.05% from SAR 147.19 million in Q1-21.

