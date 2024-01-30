Misr Oils and Soap Company (MOSC) recorded a 72.8% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a statement on January 30th.

The company achieved net profits after tax of EGP 850,000 in the July-December period of last year, up from EGP 492,000 over the corresponding period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, revenues went up to EGP 1.519 billion from EGP 1.381 billion.

MOSC is an Egypt-based company engaged in the extraction and refining of oils from plants and animals, and the production of soap and detergents. The company’s oil products include sunflower oils, corn oils, cotton seeds oils, soya oils, ghee, and butter.

