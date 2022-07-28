Most major Gulf stock markets rose on Thursday, buoyed by steady oil prices and strong corporate earnings, with Saudi Arabia leading the gains.

Meanwhile, most of the Gulf central banks lifted their main interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday, moving with the U.S. Federal Reserve as their currencies are pegged to the dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 1%, with Al Rajhi Bank climbing 1.1%, while oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was up 0.7%.

Etihad Etisalat Co (Mobily) and Banque Saudi Fransi rose 2.9% and 2.4%, respectively, as the duo reported higher quarterly results.

In Dubai, the main share index added 0.8%, bolstered by a 2.8% hike in Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD , after posting a 42% jump in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher income and lower impairments.

Real estate developer Deyaar Development gained 2.5%, after posting a more than 300% jump in its second-quarter net profit to 32.7 million dirhams.

Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.2%, led by a 0.6% rise in lender First Abu Dhabi Bank, after reporting a slight rise in it quarterly net profit.

In Qatar, the benchmark also rose 0.8%, helped by a 1.5% increase in Industries Qatar, and a 2% leap in Sharia-compliant lender Masraf Al Rayan.

Ooredoo was also up 3.6% after reporting quarterly results.

