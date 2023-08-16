Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Wednesday as more disappointing Chinese economic data and the absence of meaningful stimulus from Beijing weighed on investor sentiment.

China's July new home prices fell for the first time this year, official data showed on Wednesday, as piecemeal policy support failed to shore up the embattled property sector, mounting pressure on authorities to deliver aggressive stimulus.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.2%, with Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services losing 1.1% and Al Rajhi Bank falling 0.4%. Saudi crude oil exports fell for a third straight month in June to their lowest since September 2021, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Wednesday, with big Asian buyers favouring cheaper Russian oil.

Dubai's main share index lost 0.1%, falling for a third consecutive session, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank. The Dubai stock market remained exposed to some price corrections after this year’s strong performance, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss. "Sentiment could remain affected by weak Chinese data." In Abu Dhabi, the index declined 0.3%.

The Qatari benchmark gave up early gains to close 0.1% lower, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank retreating 0.5%.

Outside the Gulf, EGypt's blue-chip index added 0.5%. The Egyptian bourse resumed its rebound but could continue to find resistance near this year's highs as trading volumes decline again, said Takieddine.

SAUDI ARABIA lost 0.2% to 11,393

ABU DHABI fell 0.3% to 9,781

DUBAI eased 0.1% to 4,046

QATAR dropped 0.1% to 10,664

EGYPT rose 0.5% to 18,063

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,960

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,767

KUWAIT added 0.6% to 6,269

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)