Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, despite concerns over higher-for-longer U.S interest rates, although Saudi shares continued their slide for a fourth session. The Federal Reserve officials said monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for "some time" to bring inflation back down to the U.S. central bank's 2% target.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by Fed policies as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index rose for a second consecutive session and ended 0.5% higher, lifted by a 0.8% gain in conglomerate International Holding Company and a 2.4% surge in Aldar Properties. The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank added 0.4% and Abu Dhabi commercial Bank gained 1.1%. Abu Dhabi's non-oil economic growth surged 12.3% in the second quarter, data showed on Monday, supporting overall GDP growth in the period of 3.5% year-on-year.

Dubai's benchmark index was up 0.5%, extending its rally to a third straight session with most sectors in the positive territory. Middle East's low-cost carrier Air Arabia shot up 3.6% and real estate developer Emaar Development advanced 4.1%. The emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD surged 2%.

The Qatari index inched up 0.2%, supported by finance and energy sectors, with Qatar Gas Transport rising 2.8% and Qatar Islamic Bank adding nearly 1%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was down 0.5%, extending its losses to a fourth consecutive session, with oil major Saudi Aramco falling 0.7% and Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company dropping 6.5%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index fell 1%, extending its losses to a fourth session, weighed down by an 8% slump in Alexandria Mineral Oils Co and a 4.5% drop in Misr Fertilizers Production Co.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 10,952

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 7,477

QATAR gained 0.2% to 10,273

EGYPT fell 1% to 19,707

BAHRAIN gained 0.1 to 1,935

OMAN added 0.1% to 4,740

ABU DHABI rose 0.5% to 9,839

DUBAI gained 0.5% to 4,202

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)