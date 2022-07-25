Major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices and Asian shares lower as worries about a global economic downturn sapped risk appetite.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares lost 0.54% to 158.80, after touching highest since June 29 at 160.03 on Friday.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index dropped 0.5%, hit by a 0.8% fall in Al Rajhi Bank and a 1.3% decrease in Alinma Bank.

Dubai's main share index lost 0.4%, with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications dropping 0.6%, despite reporting a rise in quarterly net profit.

In Abu Dhabi, the index eased 0.2%, following a 0.1% fall in the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, dropped extending a recent losing streak on concerns that an expected rise in U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand.

The European Union said last week it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions agreed by member states aimed at limiting the risks to global energy security.

The Qatari benchmark was down 0.4%, with Qatar Islamic Bank declining 1.3% and Qatar National Bank , the Gulf's biggest lender, retreating 1.1%.

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)