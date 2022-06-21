Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a recent selloff, with the Qatari index on track to snap four sessions of losses.

The markets also followed Asian shares higher. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%, edging up from a more than five-week low and set for its best day in around two weeks.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 1.9%, led by a 2.4% increase in Al Rajhi Bank and a 2.7% leap in the country's biggest lender, Saudi National Bank.

The kingdom's April crude exports rose to a two-year peak of 7.382 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative showed on Monday.

Dubai's main share index advanced 1.6%, with sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank rising 2.7% and Emirates NBD Bank gaining 1.9%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.6%.

State firms in the United Arab Emirates will allocate 110 billion dirhams ($30 billion) in potential purchase agreements for local manufacturers, the minister of industry and advanced technology said on Tuesday.

The Qatari index climbed 1.1%, on track to snap a four-day losing streak. Most stocks were in positive territory, including Industries Qatar, which was up 1.8%.

Oil prices, a key influence on the Gulf's financial markets, rose, clawing back more of last week's losses as investors focused on tight supplies of crude and fuel products rather than concerns about a recession dampening future demand.

